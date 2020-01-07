Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

VBLT opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,050.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Vascular Biogenics worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

