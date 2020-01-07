Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.20.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $109.12 and a fifty-two week high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.05 and a 200 day moving average of $151.41.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after buying an additional 1,326,397 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,698,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.