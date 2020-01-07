Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Verizon Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a market cap of $249.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

