Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is West Branch Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 3.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.60. 14,239,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,875,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $249.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

