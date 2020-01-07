Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director William D. Young Sells 20,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VRTX stock opened at $224.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Guggenheim raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

