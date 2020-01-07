Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva Sells 25,630 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $224.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $225.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,661,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 180,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,238,000 after purchasing an additional 335,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,943,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.