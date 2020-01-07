VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in VF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in VF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a one year low of $70.27 and a one year high of $100.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

