VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Acquires A$33,735.00 in Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,735.00 ($23,925.53).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano bought 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,070.00 ($71,680.85).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Luciano bought 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,100.00 ($48,297.87).

On Thursday, December 12th, Robert Luciano bought 17,909 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,832.52 ($28,959.23).

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano bought 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,410.00 ($73,340.43).

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 32,196 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,342.49 ($52,015.95).

The company has a market cap of $931.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.37. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 1 year low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.34.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

