VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.95.

Shares of VICI opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The business had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $6,612,000. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,816,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 201,694 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,036,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after buying an additional 321,745 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

