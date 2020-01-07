Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. Vicor has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $463,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $150,700.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $950,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth $213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vicor by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the third quarter worth $662,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

