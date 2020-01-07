Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is West Branch Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 108.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 149,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,904,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after buying an additional 95,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.17.

V traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.31. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $191.14. The company has a market cap of $373.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.