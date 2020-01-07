Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) Insider Scott Wyatt Purchases 2,883,928 Shares

Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) insider Scott Wyatt bought 2,883,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$2,364,820.96 ($1,677,177.99).

Shares of ASX VEA opened at A$1.95 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. Viva Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of A$1.72 ($1.22) and a one year high of A$2.58 ($1.83).

About Viva Energy Group

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an integrated downstream petroleum company in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,250 retail sites under the Shell, Coles Alliance, and Liberty brand names, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

