Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

VOYA opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.52. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $7,503,516.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

