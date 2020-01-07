VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Insider Richard Levy Purchases 61,301 Shares of Stock

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) insider Richard Levy acquired 61,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £48,427.79 ($63,704.01).

Richard Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Richard Levy acquired 65,761 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £49,978.36 ($65,743.70).

Shares of LON:VSL opened at GBX 78.60 ($1.03) on Tuesday. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.74 ($1.05). The stock has a market cap of $245.39 million and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 60.98, a current ratio of 60.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. VPC Specialty Lending Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.10%.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

