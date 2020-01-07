W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley upgraded W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,919.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,921 shares of company stock worth $3,965,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in W W Grainger by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,113,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,269,000 after buying an additional 704,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after buying an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W W Grainger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,695,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 25,367.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,055,000 after buying an additional 1,210,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in W W Grainger by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after buying an additional 181,743 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.84. 27,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $344.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.64.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

