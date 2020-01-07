Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 180.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 170,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,978. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

