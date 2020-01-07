Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 3.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $146.29. 4,064,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,846. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

