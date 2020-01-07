Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lifted by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,895,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $262.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average is $139.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

