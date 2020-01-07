Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WHR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 112.11 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.34 million and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.91. Warehouse REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77.

In other news, insider Stephen Barrow purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($142,067.88). Also, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 47,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £50,188.88 ($66,020.63).

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

