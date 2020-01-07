Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Position Increased by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal accounts for 1.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. 339,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 46.01% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $287.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

