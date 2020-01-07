Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $228.88 on Tuesday. Waters has a 1 year low of $180.47 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The company had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $163,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $879,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $472,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,969 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 212.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Waters by 92.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

