Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wayfair by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 75.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,830. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.83. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $173.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.32.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $95,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $695,395.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $144,357.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,536 over the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

