Wedbush Comments on Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

SIX stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 102.79%.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,743.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.