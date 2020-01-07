Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Equal Weight

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RTLR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,270,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,460,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

