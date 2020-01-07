Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) to Underweight

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TGE. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

NYSE:TGE opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.73. Tallgrass Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 509,108 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 123.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 459,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 254,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

