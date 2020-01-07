Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded to Market Weight at Raymond James

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “market weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

NYSE:WELL opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,751,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

