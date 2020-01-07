WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.20.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WCC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE WCC opened at $58.50 on Monday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in WESCO International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 40.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WESCO International by 27.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

