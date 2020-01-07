West Branch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,620 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,620 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 112,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.78. 536,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,160. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. ValuEngine lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.87.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,683,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,520. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

