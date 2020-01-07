West Branch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,437 Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. West Branch Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000.

NYSEARCA:PXLG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.96. 63,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96. Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $42.07 and a 52 week high of $56.13.

