West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.6% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $21,264,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,770,162 shares of company stock worth $332,836,883. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,823,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,322,503. The stock has a market cap of $607.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.42. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.91 and a fifty-two week high of $212.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

