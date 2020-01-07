West Branch Capital LLC Buys 78 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after buying an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after buying an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after buying an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $289.79. 2,490,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.59 and its 200 day moving average is $253.08. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $274.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

