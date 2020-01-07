West Branch Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $110.49. 22,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1698 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

