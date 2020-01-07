West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.23. The company had a trading volume of 882,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,367. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $232.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.