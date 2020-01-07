West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.01. 5,364,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,867. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.73 and a 52 week high of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

