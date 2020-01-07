West Branch Capital LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 169,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 88,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,573. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

