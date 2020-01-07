West Branch Capital LLC Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 149.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Chevron by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,890,000 after acquiring an additional 360,758 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 18.9% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 300,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 23.2% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.31.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.05. 616,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.89. The company has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $109.92 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

