West Branch Capital LLC Has $830,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,609 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 345.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 208,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

