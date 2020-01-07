West Branch Capital LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 571.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 92,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.29. 17,321,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,732,025. The stock has a market cap of $297.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

