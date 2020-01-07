West Branch Capital LLC Invests $634,000 in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 779,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,907,000 after buying an additional 237,741 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,857,000 after buying an additional 125,432 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,729,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,177,000 after buying an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.61.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. 13,258,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,330,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.