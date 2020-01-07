West Branch Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 77,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 164.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 149,339 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 184,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 35,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. 778,055 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

