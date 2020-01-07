West Branch Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in SYSCO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,056,000 after buying an additional 489,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SYSCO by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,081,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,776,000 after buying an additional 455,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,879 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,754 over the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 116,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

