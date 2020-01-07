West Branch Capital LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,506 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $238,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 12.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Walmart by 94,700.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

Walmart stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,770,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.96. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

