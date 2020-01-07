West Branch Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 61,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,076,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $147.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

