West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 5.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 10.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 54,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 4.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

