West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Booking by 100.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Zacks Investment Research cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,110.54.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $22.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,069.45. 34,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,089. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,966.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,948.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,637.02 and a twelve month high of $2,082.67. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

