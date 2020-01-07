West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Technologies news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,065. The firm has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.11.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTX. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

