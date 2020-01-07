West Branch Capital LLC Sells 277 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 48,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 239,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 849.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,250,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $136.74 and a 12 month high of $167.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5973 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.