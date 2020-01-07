West Branch Capital LLC Sells 59 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 5.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,175.73.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,906.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,528. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,518.31 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,794.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,818.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

