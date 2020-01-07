Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,359,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,734,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. 29,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,542. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

