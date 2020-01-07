WhiteCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,333.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $48,333.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, LBank, EXX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, FreiExchange, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.